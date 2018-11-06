Pulse.com.gh logo
Strategy Amazon is reportedly planning to develop part of its HQ2 in Crystal City, Virginia. Here's why it may have been chosen by the e-commerce giant. (AMZN)

Crystal City, Virginia, is one of the locations that Amazon has reportedly chosen for HQ2.

  • After months of speculation about where Amazon would open its second headquarters, or HQ2, Crystal City, Virginia, now appears to be one of the chosen locations.
  • On Monday, the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported that Amazon would be splitting its HQ2 development into two locations, housing 25,000 employees in each, instead of the 50,000 originally planned.
  • Crystal City is in Arlington, very close to Washington, DC. It has plenty of ready-to-occupy offices and easily accessible transit.
  • Here's what else we know about the area.

After months of speculation about where Amazon will open its second headquarters, HQ2, there appears to be a front-runner.

There are two front-runners, in fact: New York's Long Island City and Northern Virginia's Crystal City, The New York Times reported on Monday evening, saying that the decision is expected to be finalized shortly. Reports had emerged on Monday that Amazon would be splitting its HQ2 development into two locations, housing 25,000 employees in each instead of the 50,000 originally planned.

Crystal City, part of Arlington, is just a 15-minute drive from Washington, DC.

The decision is said to be so close that the city's top real-estate developer, JBG Smith, has taken some of its buildings off the market, according to The Washington Post. Officials have already started discussing how to make the announcement public sometime very soon.

While Amazon has considered other cities, including Atlanta, Georgia, and Austin, Texas, the discussions with Crystal City were more detailed, the report said.

Here's everything we know about Crystal City as it relates to HQ2:

Crystal City is in Arlington County, Virginia, just 15 minutes from Washington, DC.

The heart of Amazon Web Services' physical network of data centers is nearby, in an area of Northern Virginia known as Data Center Alley.

Amazon also plans on building a 600,000-square-foot data-center campus in Northern Virginia, in addition to its new Amazon Web Services office in Herndon, Virginia. These plans are separate from HQ2.

Crystal City is only about two miles away from Ronald Reagan National Airport.

It's also an hour's drive from Dulles International Airport.

According to The New York Times, the region is home to one of the most educated workforces in the country.

Power in Northern Virginia is less expensive than in other nearby areas. "Compared to the rest of the Mid-Atlantic region, commercial electricity rates in the Northern Virginia market are among the lowest," according to the cloud-consulting firm DatacenterHawk.

Crystal City has easy access to public transit.

The Metro rail network is one of the busiest in the country, according to The Times.

The region has a lot of high-rise apartments and is home to many shops, restaurants, and hotels.

And it has ready-to-occupy office buildings. The HQ2 decision is said to be so close that Crystal City's top real estate developer, JBG Smith, has taken some of its buildings off the market.

Northern Virginia is seen as being business-friendly, with lower regulation and taxes, according to an annual ranking from Chief Executive magazine.

The Times also reported that Crystal City has a 20% office vacancy rate according to JLL, a commercial real estate brokerage.

