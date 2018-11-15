news

The company is also offering an additional $5 off Black Friday deals for trying out the camera function on the Amazon app.

All shipping will be free during the Black Friday shopping event, thanks to the company's previously announced holiday promotion.

Amazon has unveiled its Black Friday deals.

The e-commerce giant will start offering Black Friday deals on Friday, November 16, and they will last through the week ending on Black Friday itself.

The promotions will include 50 or more "deals of the day" across categories like toys, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, and home. Deals being highlighted by Amazon include the new Echo Dot for $42, 40% off on toys from Mattel, 45% off apparel from Adidas, 25% off AmazonBasics items, and $100 off an Xbox.

The deals will be available at various times throughout the week.

The company is also offering $5 off Black Friday deals for trying out the camera function on the Amazon app, either for augmented reality or camera search.

Some deals, like those on Amazon Echo and Fire TV devices, will be available in Amazon 4-star and pop-up stores on Black Friday. The 4-star stores will also have select products on sale, many of which were featured in Amazon's gift guides, including its toy, home, and electronics lists.

All items sold by Amazon, whether on sale or not, will come with free shipping this year. The e-commerce giant is offering free shipping to all customers this holiday season, without a minimum-order requirement. Amazon didn't say when the promotion would end but described its duration as "limited."

It marks the first time Amazon has removed the minimum-order requirement for its free super-saver shipping tier. The minimum amount to qualify for free shipping has dropped over the years, to $25 from a high of $49.