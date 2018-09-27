Amazon just opened a new store that sells only its best products. Here's what it's like to shop there. (AMZN)

news

Amazon just opened a new store in SoHo called Amazon 4-star.

The store features a curated selection of trending products, items on Amazon shoppers' wish lists, and top-rated products in various categories.

Amazon 4-star's products are less expensive for Prime members. There are several features that make the store similar to Amazon's website, like customer reviews and product bundles.

Here's what it's like to shop there.

Amazon 4-star opened on Spring Street In SoHo on Thursday morning.

Inside, the store was slightly overwhelming. There were a ton of people and products everywhere.

The shelves are categorized in the same way as Amazon's website, with sections like "Gifts for Pets," "Candles & Home Decor," "Today's Deals," and "Devices & Electronics."

The products themselves have all been rated at least four stars on Amazon, and they will continue to rotate based on what's trending.

The store carries a sampling of Amazon's best-rated products, including toys ...

... books ...

... school supplies ...

... and locally trending products.

Almost every product has a regular price and a Prime price, which is usually at least a few dollars cheaper. Products also have accompanying customer reviews on display.

Online, you're able to see more than one review, so you don't just buy something based on one person's opinion. That wasn't the case in-store.

The store also carries products from AmazonBasics ...

... and it has rotating daily deals.

Electronics is the biggest section of the store.

It carries TVs, sound systems, and Fire TV devices.

Amazon 4-star also carries the Ring smart security system ...

... and the entire line of Alexa-enabled smart-home devices and tablets. Every version of the Echo was available in store when we visited, and a lot of employees were waiting by each table trying to demonstrate how everything works.

Every product in the store that works with Alexa is labeled as such.

Like on Amazon's website, there is a "frequently bought together" display selling bundles and offering deals like $15 off if you buy all three products.

The checkout table is easy to miss. Signs all over the store advertise a feature that allows shoppers to pay on their phones, or you could check out using the tablets available. It looks like a self-checkout, but you do need an employee to help you.

Some shoppers seemed confused about whether they could buy things at all — I overheard multiple people ask employees if they could buy in-store or if they had to go online.

Shopping at the store was a lot like shopping on Amazon's website, and it was overwhelming. The store does allow shoppers to discover new products, though, as opposed to shopping based solely on search.

Before leaving the store, shoppers are asked to rate their experience.