Amazon owns more than 80 private-label brands — see the list (AMZN)

- Amazon owns many private-label brands.
- In fact, Amazon owns more than 70 of its own private label brands, according to Recode.
- The products Amazon sells via private label range from basic care items like cold medicine to tech accessories, fashion, and many other categories.
Amazon owns many private-label brands.
Earlier in 2018, Recode reported that Amazon owns upwards of 70 of its own private-label brands — at least 60 of which were released in 2017 or later.
Many of Amazon's private-label brands were started in niche categories like batteries or pet carriers, but lately, Amazon has been branching into categories that already have well-established leaders, like paper towels, which is led by Bounty.
Though Amazon may not be able to beat out its competitors in these categories, private labels help to increase customer loyalty by making them exclusive to Amazon. Some of the private-label brands, such as Solimo, are even listed as being available exclusively to Prime members.
The products Amazon sells via private label range from basic care items like cold medicine to tech accessories, fashion, and many other categories.
Here are all of the Amazon-owned brands that we could find:
206 Collective — Shoes
28 Palms — Men's clothing
7Goals — Women's activewear
A For Awesome — Kids' clothing
Amazon Basics — Tech accessories, household supplies, bed and bath products, luggage, furniture, kitchen accessories, and more
Amazon Elements — All-natural vitamins and baby products
Amazon Essentials — Clothing
Arabella — Lingerie
Basic Care — Pain relief and antacids
Source: One Click Retail
Beauty Bar — Cosmetics
Source: Quartz
Buttoned Down — Men's clothing
Cable Stitch — Women's clothing
Camp Moonlight — Women's clothing
Clifton Heritage — Men's clothing and accessories
Coastal Blue — Swimwear
Comfort Denim Outfitters — Men's denim
Core 10 — Women's activewear
Crafted Collar — Men's clothing
Daily Ritual — Women's clothing
Denim Bloom — Women's denim
Ella Moon — Women's clothing
Emma Riley — Girls' clothing
Essentialist — Women's clothing
Franklin & Freeman — Men's shoes
Source: Quartz
Good Brief — Underwear
Goodsport — Activewear
Goodthreads — Men's clothing
Source: Quartz
HALE — Women's denim
Happy Belly — Fresh food
Source: Quartz
Haven Outerwear — Outerwear
Hayden Rose — Women's clothing
Indigo Society — Women's denim
Isle Bay Linens — Men's clothing
James & Erin — Women's clothing
Kid Nation — Kids' clothing
Kold Feet — Socks
Lark & Ro — Women's clothing
Source: Quartz
Leather Architect — Leather wallets
Lily Parker — Women's denim
Madeline Kelly — Underwear
Madison Denim — Women's denim
Mae — Underwear
Mama Bear — Baby products
Source: One Click Retail
Mariella Bella — Women's clothing
Mint Lilac — Women's activewear
Moon & Back — Baby clothing
Ocean Blues — Swimwear
Painted Heart — Women's clothing
Paris Sunday — Women's clothing
Peak Velocity — Men's activewear
North Eleven — Women's clothing
Source: Quartz
NuPro — Tech accessories
Source: Quartz
Pike Street — Linen
Source: Quartz
Pinzon — Linen
Source: Quartz
Plumberry — Women's clothing
Presto — Paper and cleaning supplies
Source: One Click Retail
Quality Durables Co. — Men's clothing
Rebel Canyon — Clothing
Rivet — Furniture and home decor
Rugged Mile Denim — Men's denim
Savoir Faire — Women's clothing
Scout + Ro — Kids' clothing
Signature Society — Women's clothing
Smitten — Women's clothing
Social Graces — Women's formalwear
Something For Everyone — Clothing and shoes
Spotted Zebra — Kids' clothing
Stocking Fox — Stockings
Stone & Beam — Furniture and home decor
Suite Alice — Women's clothing
The Cambridge Collection — Women's formalwear
The Fix — Shoes and accessories
The Lovely Tote Co. — Handbags
The Luna Coalition — Women's clothing
The Plus Project — Outerwear
The Slumber Project — Pajamas
Trailside Supply Co. — Men's ski and snowboard gear
True Angel — Women's clothing
Ugly Fair Isle — Christmas sweaters
Velvet Rope — Women's formalwear
Single Cow Burger — Frozen food
Source: Quartz
Small Parts — Spare parts
Source: Quartz
Solimo — Assorted goods
Strathwood — Furniture
Source: Quartz
Wag — Dog food
Source: One Click Retail
Wickedly Prime — Groceries
Wild Meadow — Women's clothing
Wood Paper Company — Men's clothing
