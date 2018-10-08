Amazon owns more than 80 private-label brands — see the list (AMZN)

news

Amazon owns many private-label brands.

In fact, Amazon owns more than 70 of its own private label brands, according to Recode.

The products Amazon sells via private label range from basic care items like cold medicine to tech accessories, fashion, and many other categories.



Earlier in 2018, Recode reported that Amazon owns upwards of 70 of its own private-label brands — at least 60 of which were released in 2017 or later.

Many of Amazon's private-label brands were started in niche categories like batteries or pet carriers, but lately, Amazon has been branching into categories that already have well-established leaders, like paper towels, which is led by Bounty.

Though Amazon may not be able to beat out its competitors in these categories, private labels help to increase customer loyalty by making them exclusive to Amazon. Some of the private-label brands, such as Solimo, are even listed as being available exclusively to Prime members.

Here are all of the Amazon-owned brands that we could find:

206 Collective — Shoes

28 Palms — Men's clothing

7Goals — Women's activewear

A For Awesome — Kids' clothing

Amazon Basics — Tech accessories, household supplies, bed and bath products, luggage, furniture, kitchen accessories, and more

Amazon Elements — All-natural vitamins and baby products

Amazon Essentials — Clothing

Arabella — Lingerie

Basic Care — Pain relief and antacids

Beauty Bar — Cosmetics

Buttoned Down — Men's clothing

Cable Stitch — Women's clothing

Camp Moonlight — Women's clothing

Clifton Heritage — Men's clothing and accessories

Coastal Blue — Swimwear

Comfort Denim Outfitters — Men's denim

Core 10 — Women's activewear

Crafted Collar — Men's clothing

Daily Ritual — Women's clothing

Denim Bloom — Women's denim

Ella Moon — Women's clothing

Emma Riley — Girls' clothing

Essentialist — Women's clothing

Franklin & Freeman — Men's shoes

Good Brief — Underwear

Goodsport — Activewear

Goodthreads — Men's clothing

HALE — Women's denim

Happy Belly — Fresh food

Haven Outerwear — Outerwear

Hayden Rose — Women's clothing

Indigo Society — Women's denim

Isle Bay Linens — Men's clothing

James & Erin — Women's clothing

Kid Nation — Kids' clothing

Kold Feet — Socks

Lark & Ro — Women's clothing

Leather Architect — Leather wallets

Lily Parker — Women's denim

Madeline Kelly — Underwear

Madison Denim — Women's denim

Mae — Underwear

Mama Bear — Baby products

Mariella Bella — Women's clothing

Mint Lilac — Women's activewear

Moon & Back — Baby clothing

Ocean Blues — Swimwear

Painted Heart — Women's clothing

Paris Sunday — Women's clothing

Peak Velocity — Men's activewear

North Eleven — Women's clothing

NuPro — Tech accessories

Pike Street — Linen

Pinzon — Linen

Plumberry — Women's clothing

Presto — Paper and cleaning supplies

Quality Durables Co. — Men's clothing

Rebel Canyon — Clothing

Rivet — Furniture and home decor

Rugged Mile Denim — Men's denim

Savoir Faire — Women's clothing

Scout + Ro — Kids' clothing

Signature Society — Women's clothing

Smitten — Women's clothing

Social Graces — Women's formalwear

Something For Everyone — Clothing and shoes

Spotted Zebra — Kids' clothing

Stocking Fox — Stockings

Stone & Beam — Furniture and home decor

Suite Alice — Women's clothing

The Cambridge Collection — Women's formalwear

The Fix — Shoes and accessories

The Lovely Tote Co. — Handbags

The Luna Coalition — Women's clothing

The Plus Project — Outerwear

The Slumber Project — Pajamas

Trailside Supply Co. — Men's ski and snowboard gear

True Angel — Women's clothing

Ugly Fair Isle — Christmas sweaters

Velvet Rope — Women's formalwear

Single Cow Burger — Frozen food

Small Parts — Spare parts

Solimo — Assorted goods

Strathwood — Furniture

Wag — Dog food

Wickedly Prime — Groceries

Wild Meadow — Women's clothing

Wood Paper Company — Men's clothing