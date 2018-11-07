news

Amazon is giving Prime members a chance to avoid the chaos of last-minute trips to the grocery store this Thanksgiving.

The company is offering same-day delivery of groceries from Whole Foods stores until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Amazon said Tuesday.

The service, offered through Amazon Prime Now, will provide delivery in as little as one hour from the time of the order.

Shoppers will also have the option to pick up their orders from participating Whole Foods stores.

Amazon started rolling out delivery of Whole Foods groceries earlier this year, after acquiring the grocery chain for $13.7 billion in 2017.

Prime Now delivery is available at Whole Foods stores in 63 cities, and pickup is available in 14 cities.

The company plans to eventually roll out delivery and pickup to all Whole Foods stores.