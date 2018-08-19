Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

America's truck drivers have to ace this test before controlling a 26,000-pound vehicle on the open road — see if you can pass it


Strategy America's truck drivers have to ace this test before controlling a 26,000-pound vehicle on the open road — see if you can pass it

  • Published:

Before getting their commercial driver's license, long-haul truck drivers must pass the CDL exam. It tests their knowledge on safety, driving, and trucking laws. Can you pass the exam that America's truckers all take?

Can you pass the CDL test? play

Can you pass the CDL test?

(Bonita R. Cheshier/Shutterstock)

  • Before getting their commercial driver's license, long-haul truck drivers must pass the CDL exam.
  • The CDL exam varies from state to state, but certain questions on safety, driving an 80-foot vehicle, and sharing the road with others are the same.
  • Here are 15 questions from a sample CDL exam. You need a score of 80% to pass.

Not just anyone can control a vehicle that can be up to 80,000 pounds.

Before long-haul truckers can start working, they need a commercial driver's license. One requirement for that is passing the CDL exam.

There are several classes of the license, including A, B, and C. Class A, the most common, allows the holder to drive a truck and a trailer weighing more than 26,001 pounds. You can also get a variety of endorsements to transport hazardous materials or double or triple trailers.

The exam varies from state to state, but certain questions on safety and sharing the road with others are the same.

Here are 15 questions from a sample CDL exam, provided from Driving-Tests.org's database of previous exams. You need a score of 80% (12/15 questions correct) to pass.

Top Articles

1 Strategy Teachers share 23 things they'd love to tell their students but...bullet
2 Strategy 9 words and phrases people think are wrong, but are actually...bullet
3 Strategy Here are all the winners at the 40th Annual Loerie Awardsbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

There are two Aldi store chains: Aldi Nord and Aldi Sud.
Strategy 13 things you never knew about Aldi, the German grocery chain that's coming straight for Walmart and Kroger
Backstage sells Macy's brands at steep discounts of as much as 80%.
Strategy We compared shopping at TJ Maxx and the new kind of store Macy's launched to compete, and the winner was clear (M)
The Sill
Strategy Millennials are obsessed with raising plants, and one New York-based startup is poised to capitalize
omarosa
Strategy Omarosa released a tape of being fired from the White House, and an HR expert says her boss could have done much better