Anheuser-Busch trolls Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice mania with new Busch Latté beer cans


The "Busch Latté" cans are simply a marketing campaign and won't be hitting stores. But Busch Latté merchandise — from T-shirts to Koozies — will be available for fans.

  • Beermaker Busch has rolled out a new marketing campaign making fun of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte.
  • As the PSL returned to shops last week, Busch unveiled a new design for their Busch Light beer can — showing the name changed to "Busch Latté."
  • While the can redesign won't be hitting stores, "Busch Latté" merchandise is being sold online.

Anheuser-Busch is taking aim at the cult of the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, by rebranding their Busch Light beer as "Busch Latté."

On the day that PSLs returned to Starbucks shops last week, the beermaker tweeted out several photos of their renamed Busch Light cans.

The new cans were set up against backdrops of fallen leaves and gourds, or wrapped in plaid fabric, to evoke an autumnal theme.

"#PumpkinSpiceLatte kills it this time of year, but we figured there was room for one more this fall," one of the tweets read, above a picture of a Busch Latté mobile billboard parked outside of a Starbucks café.

Unfortunately for die-hard Busch Light fans, the rebranded cans will not be hitting stores and are simply a marketing scheme.

But Busch Latté-themed merchandise, from T-shirts to Koozies, are being sold online.

According to Marketing Dive, Busch got the idea for the campaign from their drinkers, who already refer to their beer on Twitter as Busch Latté and tweet that hashtag hundreds of times a month.

