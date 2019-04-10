The system which is christened ‘Tax made digital’ also is targeted at improving the ease of doing business, which will better position the country in the global business arena as it will significantly reduce cost and time required by taxpayers.

The Commissioner-General of GRA, Emmanuel Kofi Nti, made this revelation at a media engagement forum christened, ‘2019 Tax and Good Governance Week’ and as well launched the iTaPS in Accra.

According to him, the system formed part of the GRA’s mandate to sensitise the general public to the importance of the payment of taxes as a civic responsibility and one of the key ways for the government to generate money internally to accelerate the pace of development in the country.

“GRA is committed to making the completion of tax returns and assessment by taxpayers in Ghana an easy and straightforward activity,” he said.

He further explained that iTaPS is an electronic (e-service) platform that allows individuals to prepare, apply for and receive GRA services.

The software, he said, seeks to assist taxpayers in keeping the records required to fulfil their tax obligations, improve Tax Administrative Diagnostic Tools (TADAT) ranking under voluntary compliance, improve the quality of tax returns submitted by taxpayers, and revenue assurance.

April had been earmarked for the filing of taxes and, thus, the Tax and Good Governance Week comes off with a special focus on the new system.

How secured iTaPS will be to customers

On the issue of security, a representative of the iTAPS team, Mr George Lutterodt, gave an assurance that the system had been ISO certified and, therefore, met all the security standards to protect the data of applicants and also prevent all forms of cyber threats.

He said “The platform, which is currently operating on a URL website, is secured by an HTTP certification. There are international standards that we are complying with to ensure full security,” adding that, “Therefore, we have no doubt about the security of users on the platform.”

The iTAPS platform made provision for payments through mobile financial services (Mobile Money).