Arby's parent company is buying Sonic for $2.3 billion

Arby's parent company, Inspire Brands, is acquiring burger chain Sonic.

On Tuesday, Inspire Brands announced that it is buying the burger brand for $2.3 billion, at $43.50 per share. The deal represents a premium of roughly 19% per share versus Sonic's closing stock price on Monday.

Sonic — known for its burgers, quirky menu items, and extensive beverage options — is the largest drive-in chain in the US, with more than 3,600 locations. The chain will continue to operate as an independent brand out of the chain's Oklahoma City headquarters.

Inspire Brands was formed by Arby's earlier this year following the acquisition of Buffalo Wild Wings.

"Sonic has had a significant focus on innovation, especially in guest-facing digital technologies," Inspire Brands said in a statement. "In addition, its menu – especially its beverage innovation – is truly unique. Each of these areas are great growth opportunities for Inspire’s current brands."

