Amazon has officially announced that it will split its long-awaited second headquarers, known as HQ2, between two cities: Arlington, Virginia, and Queens, New York.

Arlington was long touted as a frontrunner in Amazon's contest.

In its proposal, Arlington promised the tech giant everything from a helipad up to $550 million in cash grants.

It's official. Arlington, Virginia, is one of the three spots that won out in Amazon's much-hyped HQ2 contest.

The National Landing area of Arlington will be splitting HQ2 with Long Island City, New York, while a new location in Nashville, Tennessee, will function as an operations hub.

Arlington in particular has long been viewed as a frontrunner in the melee between North American localities.

So what did Arlington offer Amazon to seal the deal?

In the official announcement detailing its HQ2 picks, the tech giant included proposals from the county manager and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the agreement: