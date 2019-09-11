The President of the Association, Dr Yaw Adu Gyamfi said that local businesses have the potential to compete with foreign companies in Africa and other parts of the world.

However, Dr Adu Gyamfi said the local businesses are not exposed to options available to them.

Dr Yaw Adu Gyamfi was speaking at the 3rd 2019 Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition.

He reaffirmed the AGI’s commitment to supporting the government to implement policies that will unleash competitiveness, especially in the energy sector to push local businesses.

“And we will not hesitate to bring the government’s attention to any policies that will also be inimical to the growth of our companies such as the benchmarking value reduction…” he added.

The 3rd Ghana Industrial Summit & Expo is being held by the Association of Ghana Industries with the Volta River Authority (VRA) from 10th-12th of September 2019 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

This year’s event focuses on industry and the global market with the theme: “Strengthening Ghanaian Industries for Global Competitiveness”.

The summit 3-day summit is bringing together the entire business community, small, medium and large-scale companies alike, together to share ideas on moving the industry beyond the shores of Ghana to impact the world.