At least 22 people are sick after eating breakfast sandwiches from a McDonald's in New York (MCD)

Breakfast sandwiches from a McDonald's in Jamestown, New York have been linked to an apparent food-poisoning outbreak.

Twenty-two individuals have reported becoming ill with common symptoms of nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, from August 4 to 21, the New York Department of Health announced on Thursday. All 15 patients interviewed said they had eaten various breakfast sandwiches at a McDonald's location in Jamestown, New York.

"McDonald’s is fully cooperating with this investigation and is readily following all recommendations of the State and County Health Departments while this investigation continues," the department said in a statement.

The franchisee has temporarily closed the establishment to clean the food-preparation area, as well as to review food prep and obtain a fresh supply of ingredients. At this point, there have been no reports of related illnesses tied to other McDonald's locations.

Breakfast sandwiches from the McDonald's restaurant have been sent along with patient samples for testing at the Wadsworth Center, New York State’s Public Health Laboratory in Albany.

"We are cooperating with the local state health departments as they investigate reports of an unidentified illness and its source," Enrico Francani, the franchise's owner and operator, said in a statement to Business Insider. "Because the health and safety of our customers is always our top priority, out of an abundance of caution, we proactively closed a restaurant for cleaning and sanitation. We look forward to reopening soon."

The news comes on the heels of a major food-poisoning outbreak tied to McDonald's salads that has spanned 15 different states, and led to salads being pulled from 3,000 different stores. At least 16 people have been hospitalized as a result.

In late July, during an earnings call with investors, McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook said that the company had found a new salad supplier for those restaurants.