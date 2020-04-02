In a statement issued by the BoG Secretary, Sandra Thompson, she said that the medical facility is available to the benefit of the general public.

She added that the BoG agreed with the Ministry of Health that the facility will "assist in the treatment of severe and critical cases of COVID-19. This arrangement will be available for the benefit of the general public.”

The response is coming after the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, said that the Ministry has agreed with the BoG to treat staff of the bank and Very Important Person (VIPs) who test positive for COVID-19 at the Bank of Ghana hospital.

At a press briefing, he explained that the government had to reach an agreement with the bank before it could be used for COVID-19 cases since it is an autonomous institution.

“A lot of people have been blaming government as to why the Bank of Ghana Hospital is not being used for coronavirus treatment despite the facility being well equipped to treat coronavirus. Let me say that, the Bank of Ghana health facility is not under the entire control of the government. We had to go into an agreement with them and the bank has agreed in addition to their own staff to have VIP people at their facility,” Mr. Agyemang-Manu said.

Ghana has currently recorded 195 cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths.

Mr Agyemang-Manu, on Wednesday, said that 58 infected persons are receiving treatment at home after 20 of them were recently discharged.

Read the full statement below