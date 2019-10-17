The change is expected to begin on February 2020.

The bank said the change has become necessary because it has recognised that its customers’ needs are changing, and are investing in digital platforms to offer more convenience.

Barclays Bank Ghana captured this in a press statement it issued.

The bank said, “As the bank prepares to change, Customers of Absa Bank Ghana can expect a more forward-looking, digitally-led bank.”

“Customers can also look out for the bank’s refreshed internet banking and mobile app facilities, which carry improved user interfaces e.g fingerprint and facial recognition access,” it said, adding that, “The bank has recently upgraded its infrastructure, which has resulted in a more stable and scalable environment for their applications, as well as increased local systems knowledge.”

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited is Barclays Ghana’s parent company and is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in South Africa.

It is one of Africa’s largest diversified financial services groups, offering an integrated set of products and services across personal and business banking; corporate and investment banking; and wealth, investment management and insurance.

The Group has a presence in 12 African countries, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Uganda, Seychelles, South Africa (Absa Bank), Tanzania (Barclays Bank Tanzania and National Bank of Commerce), Uganda and Zambia.

The Group also has representative offices in Namibia and Nigeria, as well as insurance operations in Botswana, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa and Zambia, and an international representative office in London with one soon to be opened in New York.

The Absa Group is one of the largest banking groups in Africa, with a balance sheet of more than US$ 90 billion (as of December 2018).