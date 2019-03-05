Mortuary workers in Ghana have declared an indefinite nationwide strike starting Tuesday (March 5, 2019).

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) wants the government to also review their working conditions.

The stike has left bereaved families stranded.

This has left bereaved families stranded at various public mortuaries in the country.

Most of the public mortuaries in the country have no attendants as the workers have deserted the places.

At the Pantang Hospital mortuary in the Greater Accra region, the facility was locked and red cloths were tied to some parts of the building.

The Chief attendant at the mortuary, Thomas Fiagbo told Accra-based Citi FM that they will not receive new bodies or release the ones already in the mortuary until the government meets all their demands.

“We met the Minister yesterday [Monday], but we didn’t get anything concrete. So we have decided to be on strike until further notice. We are not receiving any new body. We have told the Minister about our problems but he is not listening to us. Unless we hear from the Minister, this place will remain locked,” he added.

At the Ketu South Municipal Hospital’s Mortuary in the Volta Region, some people said they saw the attendants working earlier in the day.

However, they left the premises in compliance with the strike declaration by their group executive body.

At the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region, workers have placed red bands on the entrance of the mortuary with no activities going on.

Some of the stranded families pleaded with the government and mortuary attendants to resolve their issues so they can retrieve the remains of their dead relatives for burial.