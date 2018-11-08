news

Best Buy will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. It will close at 1 a.m. and reopen at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

Best Buy is traditionally one of the most popular Black Friday shopping destinations.

TVs will be heavily discounted, as well as smart and regular speakers, some Apple products, and video games.

Best Buy is once again kicking off this year's holiday shopping season early.

The retailer is throwing open its doors at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. It will then close at 1 a.m. and reopen at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. These hours mirror last year's and the year before.

Some local laws interfere with these plans. Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving. Maine stores will open at 12:01 a.m., while Massachusetts and Rhode Island won't open stores until 1 a.m.

A preview of the sale is now Best Buy's website. Some deals, like Toshiba 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition for $129.99, will only be available in-store, designed as enticements to get shoppers in store on the holiday.

My Best Buy members will get early access to the deals, starting on November 18, 19, or 20 depending on which status.

In conjunction with its announcement, Best Buy kicked off some deals early, like $250 off a MacBook Pro and $280 off a KitchenAid Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer. These deals are available through November 11 both in stores and online.

Walmart and Amazon have both also launched sales in early November which they are calling early Black Friday deals.

Best Buy is also offering free shipping with no minimum order value for the holiday season through December 25. Target is doing that also, but is promising two-day shipping. Amazon is also offering free shipping, but only on its super saver shipping tier, which only guarantees order receipt in 5-8 days.