The holiday shopping season is upon us, with Black Friday just around the corner.

For those of you planning to hit the stores over the holidays, we have compiled a complete list of opening times on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

A growing number of retailers including Home Depot and Costco are protesting the so-called Black Friday "creep," a trend in which stores have been opening earlier and earlier every year on Thanksgiving Day.

Plenty of retailers, such as Target and Macy's, are still planning to hold doorbuster sales on Thanksgiving, however.

Here's the list of retailers' holiday hours that have been announced so far. We will add to this list as more stores announce their hours.