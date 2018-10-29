Jet shoppers can now get Blue Apron meal kits for same-day or next-day delivery. The deliveries don't require a subscription to Blue Apron.
Blue Apron is now offering its meal kits on Jet.com for same-day or next-day delivery.
The deal with Jet marks a departure from Blue Apron's subscription model, which requires shoppers to sign up for weekly deliveries.
Blue Apron's shares soared 16% in pre-market trading on Monday following news of the deal.
The meal-kit company's stock has been hammered this year, losing more than 70% of its value as it has reported massive declines in customer subscriptions.
Studies have shown that customers don't like being locked into a subscription, even though Blue Apron's model allows customers to cancel or skip deliveries. And more than 150 other meal-kit companies are now competing with Blue Apron.
Through the deal with Jet, customers in the New York City area — including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Jersey City, and Hoboken — can order Blue Apron through same-day or next-day delivery via Jet's new City Grocery service.
Blue Apron will offer a rotating selection of two-serving recipes. The company says the recipes are specifically designed for busy consumers and take 30 minutes or less to prepare.
Here's the first line-up of kits available through Jet: