KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has announced plans to introduce the first ever Boeing Dreamliner 787-10 in east Africa as the company marks 50 years of operations in the region.

Arthur Dieffentheler, KLM General Manager in charge of Eastern Africa says cut throat competition in the air travel market in the region has made the airline improve it services to fit the ever dynamic clientele base.

The Airline which holds a 7.8 stake of KQ hopes the partnership with the national carrier will remain intact in the event it is nationalized as proposed by parliament.

The first ever Boeing Dreamliner 787-10 is set to make an appearance in east Africa as the fight for travelers hots up.

In a bid to cut a niche for itself in the east African region KLM is set to introduce Boeing Dreamliner 787-10 in the East Africa market this year as the company celebrates 50 years of service in the East Africa market.

The 787-10 Dreamliner is the newest and longest member of the super-efficient 787 family. As a stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 leverages the family’s proven technology, long range and preferred passenger experience, with unprecedented efficiency: 10 percent better fuel and emissions than the best on offer by the competition and 25 percent better than the airplanes it will replace.

He adds that to navigate through the competitive aviation sector airlines should come up with products tailor made for the African market.

Mr. Dieffentheler said air travel is going green and there was need for regional airlines to leverage on technology to ensure environmental friendly flights.

