According to the report, Bonny Light crude suffered pipeline disruptions following a fire outbreak. The operators of the oil well, Royal Dutch Shell and Aiteo confirmed force majeure on Monday.

Traders also told Reuters on Monday that Amenam crude oil, operated by Total has also been under force majeure. The report classified both grades of crude as light and sweet, typically suitable for gasoline production.

“The Oil-well shutdowns had reduced Amenam’s daily production and led to force majeure,” a port source told Reuters but no confirmation from Total at this moment.

The Amenam-Kpono field sits astride offshore blocks OML 99 and OML 70, about 30km off the eastern part of the Niger Delta while Bonny Light is a light-sweet crude benchmark crude for all West African crude production. It is also one of the most expensive oil wells in West Africa.