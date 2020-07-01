This makes her the first Black woman to join the online TV giant’s group of top executives.

The 43-year-old joins Netflix from entertainment and sports company Endeavor. She has previously worked at Apple Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.

In her new role at Netflix, she will report to Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer.

Bozoma is now the senior-most Black executive at Netflix and one of the highest-profile marketing executives in the industry.

Netflix had earlier pledged financial assistance to Black-owned banks. The streaming company has admitted that it needs to improve diversity and inclusion inside its own walls. The company’s workforce is made up of just 7% black with most of its senior leadership being white.

Bozoma replaces the one other person of color in senior leadership, Jackie Lee-Joe, who is an Australian of Asian descent.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Bozoma is expected to generate ideas on how best to promote shows on the streaming service.

In the early days, Netflix relied on its algorithm to deliver popular shows to viewers based on their past habits.

But the company has currently resorted to more traditional advertising, via social media, billboards, TV spots and experiences.