The move comes after the airline was hit with the biggest strike action on Monday, September 9, 2019.

The airline’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alex Cruz announced the suspension while he spoke to BBC after the strike.

The Strike

Pilots of the airline announced on Monday that it will not work for the company until some reforms are done.

The pilots’ union secretary, Brian Strutton said British Airways management’s cost-cuts and “dumbing down” of the brand had eroded confidence in the airline.

“BA has lost the trust and confidence of pilots because of cost-cutting and the dumbing down of the brand… management want to squeeze every last penny out of customers and staff,” he said.

Adding that “It is time to get back to the negotiating table and put together a serious offer that will end this dispute.”

The pilots have scheduled to stage another strike on September 27, this year.

Solution

British Airways has in the meantime noted that it is willing to hold further talks with the pilots to find the way forward. But no date has been set.