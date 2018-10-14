Buffalo Wild Wings' Blazin' Wing Challenge requires a waiver before attempting

news

Buffalo Wild Wings' is a popular wing chain, known for their sports theme and extensive wing flavors. Their Blazin' Challenge involves eating 12 of their spiciest wings in just 6 minutes. You need to sign a waiver before attempting this spicy challenge. At 350,000 Scoville units, the Blazin' sauce is 60 times hotter than jalepeño peppers. Many YouTubers try the challenge and it often takes multiple attempts. Following is a transcript of the video.

This is Buffalo Wild Wings' spiciest challenge. The Blazin' Wings challenge requires you to eat 12 wings in 6 minutes.

Josh, Blazin' Wing Challenge Survivor 2016: Hey friends, my name is Josh, also known as Hoshnasi here on the Youtubes. I have tried, attempted, and completed the Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin' Wing challenge exactly one time. I probably won't do it again.

The wings are doused in BWW'S Blazin' sauce. It's 60 times spicier than jalepeño peppers. This is what it takes to win the challenge.

Josh, Blazin' Wing Challenge Survivor 2016: I attempted and completed the challenge about two years ago. So the challenge was kind of intense, to be honest with you. I normally eat Blazin' wings, I generally have about two to five in a sitting but that's on my own time.

The time limit and number of wings has changed over the years. Currently, you have to eat 12 wings in six minutes.

Josh, Blazin' Wing Challenge Survivor 2016: The problem is, the wings are way more covered than they normally are in their sauce. It feels like it's even more thicker and hotter.

The Blazin' sauce is Buffalo Wild Wings' hottest sauce. It's made of GHOST PEPPERS. It measures up to 350,000 units on the Scoville scale. You have to sign a waiver before you can do the challenge.

During the challenge, you can't drink ANYTHING. No dipping sauces or napkins are allowed. You can only remove the meat with your mouth.

Josh, Blazin' Wing Challenge Survivor 2016: You just gotta start mowing through them. You don't get to chew, you don't get to really, you know, take your time with it. You just got to get that meat off and swallow it. I think you should watch Furious Pete.

In 2013, Furious Pete finished the challenge in 31 seconds. People have been attempting the Blazin' challenge for years. It's especially popular on YouTube. Many people try multiple times. It took JP from Hellthy Junk Food FOUR tries.

If you win, you get a free T-shirt and your photo on the wall.

Josh, Blazin' Wing Challenge Survivor 2016: Just buckle down, get it done. You've got six minutes, and that's it. Six minutes of pain, it's longer than that actually, now that I think about the afterburn. But you can get it done.

Could you handle the heat?