Mr Mensah takes over from Paarock VanPercy, who retired as Board Chairman on 30 June 2020.

The new Board Chairman was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of CalBank effective January 1, 2020.

Mr Mensah has over 35 years of experience in the banking sector.

He was the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana International Bank PLC (London) for 14 years. In that position, he created a culture based on performance and engagement which placed the bank on a path of growth later becoming one of the leading sub-Saharan African banks in the City of London.

Prior to this, he was the General Manager of Ghana International Bank for four years.

He worked as the Head of International Banking at the then Trust Bank Ghana. At the Agricultural Development Bank, (Ghana) Mr Mensah set up the International Banking Department and led the introduction of the Western Union Service to Ghana for the first time.

Mr Mensah holds a master’s degree in Banking and Finance and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Directors (UK).

Mr Mensah said: “I am honoured and delighted at the confidence vested in me by the Board of Directors with my appointment as Board Chairman. Calbank is one of the leading indigenous Banks in Ghana and I am determined, together with my colleagues on the Board, to build on the excellent work and foundation laid by my predecessors to position the Bank strategically to achieve its objectives as well as support Ghana’s economic development.”

The outgoing Chairman of CalBank, Mr VanPercy has also made invaluable contributions to the growth of the bank during his 12-year tenure.

The Board, Management, and the staff of CalBank said they “are profoundly grateful to Mr VanPercy for tirelessly giving his wisdom, time and resources to the bank and we wish him well in all his future endeavours.”