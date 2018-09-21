Canada Goose's new store has a room with below-freezing temperatures that customers can go in to test out its coats — see what it's like (GOOS)

news

Canada Goose just opened a new flagship store in Short Hills, New Jersey, complete with a "cold room" where customers can try out coats before buying them. The cold room gets as cold as -13 degrees Fahrenheit.

The store also features art inspired by the brand's arctic roots.

Canada Goose has plans to open two more stores with cold rooms in Montreal and Vancouver.

Take a look inside the new, arctic-inspired flagship store.

Canada Goose's new store allows shoppers to put its warmest coats to the test.

The luxury outerwear brand's new flagship store in Short Hills, New Jersey, comes complete with a "cold room" that gets as cold as -13 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing shoppers to put coats to the test before buying them.

The store, which opened earlier this month, was inspired by Canada Goose's arctic roots, with features that are carved from marble and meant to mimic glaciers. It showcases photographs, drawings, and sculptures of polar bears by Canadian artists, but will also reflect the local aesthetic of the city, according to a company press release.

The Short Hills store is one of three Canada Goose is opening this fall, including locations in Montreal and Vancouver. It currently operates seven retail stores, but this is the first one to include a cold room.

Take a look inside the new, arctic-inspired Canada Goose store:

Canada Goose's flagship store just opened at the Short Hills mall in Short Hills, New Jersey.

It's the brand's fourth US store and is the first one to have a "cold room."

The cold room, which is slightly bigger than a fitting room, is a refrigerated space where customers can test jackets in a range of different temperatures.

It gets as cold as -13 degrees Fahrenheit.

The store was inspired by the brand's arctic roots, and it includes countertops carved from marble and meant to mimic glaciers.

The store also showcases work from Canadian artists, including prints, drawings, and soapstone sculptures of polar bears.

It carries the brand's full archive of coats for men, women, and children ...

... and a ton of accessories like hats and gloves.

Canada Goose has plans to open similar stores that include the cold room in Montreal and Vancouver this fall.