Catherine Mahugu, the founder of Chiswara, an eCommerce that offers an equitable coffee experience for African farmers and consumers, has been named as one of the recipients of the 2019 One Young World award.

The Award honours five young leaders –aged 35 and under – who have been judged on the positive social impact of their business ventures and how they are transforming the way we work, learn, live and eat.

It is not hard to see why Catherine made it into the enviable list.

A young Kenyan techpreneur has outdone herself again and got listed among the world’s most revolutionary entrepreneurs to watch out for.

Catherine Mahugu, the founder of Chiswara, an eCommerce that offers an equitable coffee experience for African farmers and consumers, has been named as one of the recipients of the 2019 One Young World award.

The Award honours five young leaders –aged 35 and under – who have been judged on the positive social impact of their business ventures and how they are transforming the way we work, learn, live and eat.

“It has been such an inspiration to witness the incredible creativity, entrepreneurial spirit and real impact that this group has demonstrated with the businesses that they have created. These entrepreneurs have found new, underserved or poorly-served markets and have come up with innovative ways to deploy their talents toward creating businesses with the ability to scale and become the disruptors in their field.” Said Marisa Drew, Judge and CEO of the Impact Advisory and Finance (IAF) Department of Credit Suisse.

Also read: Nigerian-born robotics engineer, Silas Adekunle listed among world’s most revolutionary entrepreneurs

It is not hard to see why Catherine made it into the enviable list. She is a globally acclaimed entrepreneur, ICT for Development consultant, keynote speaker, mentor, change maker, youth empowerment champion and a strong advocate of gender equality and equity.

Apart from Chiswara, Catherine is also the founder of Soko, an ethical fashion brand that supports artisans in emerging economies.

Daughters of Africa

Previously, She has been featured in Forbes Magazine as one of the top 30 under 30 (2015 & 2016 ), She has also been featured by CNN, BBC, World bank and other mainstream media.

They will be presented with the Award at the One Young World 2019 Summit taking place in London, 22 -25 October 2019.