Chick-fil-A is giving away free chicken nuggets. Here's how to get some.

Chick-fil-A is giving away free chicken nuggets.

On Thursday, the chicken chain announced that it is giving away free eight-piece chicken nuggets to all customers who order via their mobile apps over the next month.

The giveaway starts on Thursday and will continue until September 29. Customers have the option to choose between the traditional pressure-cooked nuggets and grilled nuggets.

The deal is a new way to promote Chick-fil-A's recently revamped app.

Earlier in August, Chick-fil-A announced it had launched an updated mobile app and a new membership program called Chick-fil-A One.

"We want to thank the millions of customers who have joined Chick-fil-A One on our mobile app, and this is just a small way to show our appreciation for dining with us," Kaitlyn White, the senior lead of the Chick-fil-A One Membership program, said in a statement.

Chick-fil-A one allows customers to cash in points, gathered by spending money at Chick-fil-A, for rewards that will be revealed on the chain's app. Customers will become eligible to start cashing in points for rewards after spending as little as $15 at the chain. The free nuggets are now one of the rewards that customers will automatically receive.

Customers earn points, recorded on the chain's app, for every dollar they spend at Chick-fil-A. As customers reach higher levels in the rewards program, each dollar they spend at Chick-fil-A earns more points. At the base level, customers earn 10 points per dollar. Silver members earn 11 points per dollar, and Red members earn 12 points per dollar.