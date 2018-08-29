Pulse.com.gh logo
Chick-fil-A is introducing 5 new menu items — here's what they are


Chick-fil-A is introducing five new menu items, including a grilled-chicken catering bundle and 30-count chicken nuggets. See what the other new additions to the menu are.

  • Chick-fil-A is introducing five new items this fall.
  • Three will be added to the restaurant's regular menu, and two will be exclusively on the catering and online-order menus.
  • The chain said the items were meant to help customers during the hectic back-to-school season.
  • The additions include a grilled-chicken catering bundle and 30-count nuggets.

Chick-fil-A is introducing five new items this fall for the back-to-school season.

Three will be added to the restaurant's regular menu, and two will be exclusively on the catering and online-order menus. The items were available nationwide as of Monday.

"We know the beginning of the school year can be hectic for families and we hope these new options help make life a little easier for our guests," Amanda Norris, Chick-fil-A's executive director of menu and packaging, said in a press release. "Many of our guests aren't aware we have a catering menu, so we're excited to introduce some new options that are perfect for an after-school snack or to entertain family, friends and co-workers."

The new items include a grilled-chicken catering bundle and 30-count nuggets. See what else has been added:

The 30-count nuggets are available at all stores nationwide and through the Chick-fil-A app.

Waffle potato chips were previously only on the catering menu but can now be purchased as a side. The chips are gluten-free are meant to be an alternative to the chain's waffle fries.

The fruit-cup mix has been altered based on customer feedback — it now has fewer apples and more premium fruit options, according to Chick-fil-A, with fresh strawberries, blueberries, red and green apple pieces, and mandarin oranges.

A 10-serving grilled-chicken bundle added to the catering menu comes with 10 chicken breasts, multigrain buns, honey-roasted barbecue sauce, green-leaf lettuce, tomatoes, colby-jack cheese, and applewood-smoked bacon.

The Spicy Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub, also available online or through the catering menu, is made with a boneless spicy chicken breast marinated with Chick-fil-A's blend of seasonings and served chilled on a multigrain baguette with pepper jack cheese, baby greens, and sliced tomatoes.

