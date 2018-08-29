Chick-fil-A is introducing 5 new menu items — here's what they are

news

Chick-fil-A is introducing five new items this fall.

Three will be added to the restaurant's regular menu, and two will be exclusively on the catering and online-order menus.

The chain said the items were meant to help customers during the hectic back-to-school season.

The additions include a grilled-chicken catering bundle and 30-count nuggets.

"We know the beginning of the school year can be hectic for families and we hope these new options help make life a little easier for our guests," Amanda Norris, Chick-fil-A's executive director of menu and packaging, said in a press release. "Many of our guests aren't aware we have a catering menu, so we're excited to introduce some new options that are perfect for an after-school snack or to entertain family, friends and co-workers."

The new items include a grilled-chicken catering bundle and 30-count nuggets. See what else has been added:

The 30-count nuggets are available at all stores nationwide and through the Chick-fil-A app.

Waffle potato chips were previously only on the catering menu but can now be purchased as a side. The chips are gluten-free are meant to be an alternative to the chain's waffle fries.

The fruit-cup mix has been altered based on customer feedback — it now has fewer apples and more premium fruit options, according to Chick-fil-A, with fresh strawberries, blueberries, red and green apple pieces, and mandarin oranges.

A 10-serving grilled-chicken bundle added to the catering menu comes with 10 chicken breasts, multigrain buns, honey-roasted barbecue sauce, green-leaf lettuce, tomatoes, colby-jack cheese, and applewood-smoked bacon.

The Spicy Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub, also available online or through the catering menu, is made with a boneless spicy chicken breast marinated with Chick-fil-A's blend of seasonings and served chilled on a multigrain baguette with pepper jack cheese, baby greens, and sliced tomatoes.