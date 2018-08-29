Chick-fil-A is introducing five new menu items — here's what they are

news

Chick-fil-A is introducing five new items this fall.

Three of the items will be added to the restaurant's menu, and two of the new items will be added exclusively to the catering and online order menu. The new additions are meant to help customers during the hectic back-to-school season.

Some of the new additions to the menu include a grilled chicken catering bundle and 30-count nuggets.

"We know the beginning of the school year can be hectic for families and we hope these new options help make life a little easier for our guests," Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging, said in a press release. "Many of our guests aren’t aware we have a catering menu, so we’re excited to introduce some new options that are perfect for an after-school snack or to entertain family, friends and co-workers."

30-count nuggets are available at all stores nationwide and through the Chick-fil-A app.

Waffle potato chips were previously only available on the catering menu. The chips are gluten free, and serve as an alternative to the waffle fries. They can also be purchased as a side dish and on the catering menu.

The fruit mix has been altered based on customer feedback. It now has fewer apples and more premium fruit options, according to Chick-fil-A. The fruit cup is served with fresh strawberries, blueberries, red and green apple pieces and mandarin oranges.

On the catering menu, a grilled chicken bundle has been added that comes with 10 grilled chicken breasts, multigrain buns, honey roasted barbecue sauce, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, Colby-Jack cheese and Applewood smoked bacon. The bundle serves 10.

The spicy chilled grilled chicken sub, also only available online or through the catering menu, is made with a boneless spicy chicken breast marinated with Chick-fil-A's blend of seasonings, and served chilled on a multigrain baguette with Pepper Jack cheese, baby greens and sliced tomato.