Chick-fil-A is testing mac and cheese in four states.

The new side is made with macaroni noodles and a blend of cheeses including cheddar, parmesan, and Romano. It's now available in select cities in Texas, Maryland, Tennessee, and Georgia, the Daily Meal reports.

Chick-fil-A first started testing mac and cheese in July 2017.

The fast-food chain experimented with a number of different mac and cheese recipes — including one that featured cauliflower — before settling on this one, the company said in an interview with Business Insider at the time.

The recipe closely resembles the mac and cheese that is served at Chick-fil-A's 12 Dwarf House restaurants, which feature a different menu than regular Chick-fil-A restaurants.

We tried Dwarf House's mac and cheese last year and thought it tasted home-made. It could have been a little hotter, though.

So far, the mac and cheese seems to be a big hit with customers.

"I want everyone to know that Chick-fil-a’s macaroni has changed my life. It’s all I think about," tweeted Twitter user @aur0raa.