Strategy Chick-fil-A might add mac and cheese to its menu — and it looks incredible

  Published: , Refreshed:

Chick-fil-A's new mac and cheese is made with macaroni noodles and a blend of cheeses including cheddar, parmesan, and Romano.

Chick-fil-A is testing macaroni and cheese. play

Chick-fil-A is testing macaroni and cheese.

(Chick-fil-A)

  • Chick-fil-A is testing mac and cheese in four states.
  • The new side is made with macaroni noodles and a blend of cheeses including cheddar, parmesan, and Romano.
  • The fast-food chain experimented with a number of different mac and cheese recipes — including one that featured cauliflower — before settling on this one.


Chick-fil-A is testing mac and cheese in four states.

The new side is made with macaroni noodles and a blend of cheeses including cheddar, parmesan, and Romano. It's now available in select cities in Texas, Maryland, Tennessee, and Georgia, the Daily Meal reports.

Chick-fil-A first started testing mac and cheese in July 2017.

The fast-food chain experimented with a number of different mac and cheese recipes — including one that featured cauliflower — before settling on this one, the company said in an interview with Business Insider at the time.

The recipe closely resembles the mac and cheese that is served at Chick-fil-A's 12 Dwarf House restaurants, which feature a different menu than regular Chick-fil-A restaurants.

We tried Dwarf House's mac and cheese last year and thought it tasted home-made. It could have been a little hotter, though.

The mac and cheese at a Chick-fil-A Dwarf House in Hapeville, Georgia. play

The mac and cheese at a Chick-fil-A Dwarf House in Hapeville, Georgia.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)

So far, the mac and cheese seems to be a big hit with customers.

"I want everyone to know that Chick-fil-a’s macaroni has changed my life. It’s all I think about," tweeted Twitter user @aur0raa.

