Strategy Chick-fil-A now offers delivery nationwide, and it's giving away 200,000 free chicken sandwiches to celebrate

Chick-fil-A will give away chicken sandwiches to customers who order delivery through DoorDash from now until November 20.

chickfila thanksgiving play

chickfila thanksgiving

(Chick-fil-A/ Facebook)

  • Chick-fil-A is rolling out delivery nationwide starting Tuesday through a partnership with DoorDash.
  • The fast-food chain is giving away 200,000 chicken sandwiches to celebrate the delivery launch.
  • Customers must live within a 10-minute drive of a Chick-fil-A restaurant to access the delivery service.

Chick-fil-A is rolling out delivery service nationwide for the first time, and it's offering free food to celebrate.

Starting Tuesday, the fast-food chain's full menu will be available for delivery from more than 1,100 restaurants through DoorDash, Chick-fil-A's official delivery partner, the company said.

To celebrate the launch, Chick-fil-A plans to give away 200,000 chicken sandwiches to customers who use the new service between now and November 20.

The giveaway is available after 10:30 a.m. through the DoorDash app and website with a $5 minimum order and the promo code "CFADELIVERY."

Chick-fil-A started testing delivery with DoorDash in select markets last year.

"So many of our guests' busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time," Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A's senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said of the new partnership with DoorDash. "Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high-quality meal. If they're unable to come to us, we'll come to them."

There's a small catch, however: Customers must live within a 10-minute drive of a Chick-fil-A restaurant to access the delivery service.

This is meant to "maintain both DoorDash's commitment to high-quality service and Chick-fil-A's food quality," the company said in a release.

