The Chinese state television said the president made this comment at a summit on Wednesday.

Vaccines for the virus are still being worked on. However, there has been no effective outcome even though other forms of treatment are being tested on patients.

The Chinese president said at the China-Africa summit that his government will ensure that African countries are not pushed over in accessing vaccines when the vaccines are ready.

China is also at the forefront of working on a vaccine for the virus which was first recorded in the country.

This week scientists announced that a drug called dexamethasone has shown to be effective in saving the lives of patients in critical conditions with Coronavirus.

UK experts say that the drug which is reportedly cheap can fight against the deadly virus.

This means that the medication could be useful in poor countries struggling to protect infected patients.

Dexamethasone is already used to reduce inflammation in a range of other conditions.

The drug helps to stop damage to the body’s immune system, enabling it to withstand any overdrive in fighting off coronavirus.