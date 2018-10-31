news

Chipotle is selling $4 burritos for costumed customers on Halloween.

On Wednesday, from 3 p.m. to closing, stores will be offering discounted burritos — or "booritos" — if you show up in a costume.

The $4 boorito is an increase of $1 from last year, as Chipotle has quietly raised prices on the Halloween deal over the years.

Chipotle is selling discounted Halloween burritos — or "booritos" — yet again this year. But, in 2018, the burritos are $1 pricier than they were in 2017.

From 3 p.m. until closing time on Wednesday, people wearing costumes can get burritos for $4 at Chipotle. Costumed customers can order in-store or via mobile app using the code BOORITO. And, for once, adding guacamole does not cost extra.

$4 is a pretty good deal for a Chipotle burrito. However, for some people haunted by Chipotle Halloween festivities past, a $4 deal just doesn't cut it.

Read more: Chipotle is copying Starbucks with its new strategy to boost sales

Last year, Chipotle offered $3 burritos to costumed customers on Halloween — making the $4 deal a $1 markup.

When Chipotle initially launched its Halloween promotion, the booritos were free. That changed in 2010, when the chain started charging $1 for costumed customers who bought a Halloween burrito.

Boorito costs have quietly increased on Halloweens since.

Despite the boorito inflation, many people are still simply happy to get a discount at Chipotle.