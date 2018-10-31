Pulse.com.gh logo
Strategy Chipotle's app and website are crashing again during another major promotion (CMG)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Chipotle is selling $4 burritos to celebrate Halloween on Wednesday. However, dozens of customers encountered technical difficulties.

Chipotle's Halloween deal is facing some troubles. play

Chipotle's Halloween deal is facing some troubles.

(Hollis Johnson)

Chipotle's website and app are crashing amid the chain's Halloween promotion.

On Wednesday, from 3 p.m. until closing time, Chipotle is offering $4 burritos for people wearing costumes. Costumed customers can order in-store or via mobile app using the code BOORITO.

However, many customers reported soon after 3 p.m. ET that the BOORITO code would not work on their apps. Others reported that the chain's mobile-ordering website was not functioning.

Chipotle has a deal on burritos this Halloween, but there's a catch

This marks the second time that Chipotle has encountered tech issues during a national deal in 2018. In July, dozens of people complained after the chain's website and app refused to accept orders on National Guacamole Day. Chipotle had previously announced a deal in which customers who ordered via website or app would be able to recieve free guacamole.

Chipotle eventually fixed the tech issues and extended the free guacamole deal for an extra day.

On Wednesday, many customers took to social media soon after 3 p.m. ET to complain about the non-functioning website and app.

Chipotle did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment. However, the chain responded to a number of customers encountering issues on social media.

Chipotle responded to customers having problems. play

Chipotle responded to customers having problems.

(Chipotle Twitter)

"We're working to get it fixed right now. Sorry for the inconvenience," the chain tweeted in response to at least a dozen complaints as of 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

