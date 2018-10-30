Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Strategy Coca-Cola's CEO shoots down rumors that the beverage giant is eyeing the legal cannabis market 'at this stage' — and it could mean missing out on a bigger market than soda (KO)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said on Tuesday that the beverage giant doesn't "have any plans at this stage" to enter the CBD market.

Coca-Cola shut down buzz about the beverage giant entering the CBD space. play

Coca-Cola shut down buzz about the beverage giant entering the CBD space.

(Paul Reynolds/Flickr)

Coca-Cola shut down buzz that the beverage giant is eyeing the legal marijuana market in the immediate future.

On a call with investors on Tuesday, Coca-Cola CEO John Quincey called a question about when the company would consider entering the market for CBD, one of the non-psychoactive compounds found in cannabis, a "simple one."

"We don't have any plans at this stage" to enter the CBD market, Quincey said.

Quincey added: "So that's where we are."

In September, Bloomberg News reported that Coca-Cola was in discussions with Aurora Cannabis to develop beverages infused with CBD.

Coca-Cola has said it is watching the non-psychoactive CBD market. play

Coca-Cola has said it is watching the non-psychoactive CBD market.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

"We have no interest in marijuana or cannabis," Coca-Cola said in a statement at the time. "Along with many others in the beverage industry, we are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world. The space is evolving quickly. No decisions have been made at this time."

On Tuesday, Quincey seemed to throw cold water on industry buzz regarding a potential deal between Coca-Cola and a CBD maker in the near future.

CBD is already a booming, $1 billion business, and it is being used as an ingredient in salves, oils, balms, and beverages, despite continuing legal questions. Beverage giants investing in CBD-infused drinks could result in the creation of a new mainstream category of beverage.

As people drink less soda, Coca-Cola has been working to diversify its portfolio. Some industry insiders believed that CBD could be a crucial opportunity to get a foothold in a swiftly growing market.

If marijuana is made legal nationwide in the US by 2030, the legal weed industry could generate $75 billion in sales by that year, according to a note from investment bank Cowen. In 2017, the soda industry brought in $76.4 billion in sales, Bloomberg reports.

Top Articles

1 Strategy Hershey is trying to boost sales by selling Reese's Cups that...bullet
2 Strategy Walmart is eliminating the most dreaded part of holiday...bullet
3 Strategy Here's when Costco is kicking off Black Friday (COST)bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Data shows that Amazon has increased its frequency of account closures this year.
Strategy Data reveals Amazon has banned more than 5,700 of its top reviewers in the last 2 years as it increasingly cracks down on review abuse (AMZN)
Amazon Go now operates six stores in three cities.
Strategy Most Amazon Go stores are closed on the weekends — here's why (AMZN)
There are "nanny spotters" and "nanny spies." (Neither is pictured here.)
Strategy Silicon Valley parents are so panicked about kids' screen time that they're having nannies sign 'no-phone contracts' and posting photos of rule-breakers online
McDonald's is offering a new perk for workers.
Strategy McDonald's adds new perks for employees as fast-food chains battle for workers (MCD)
X
Advertisement