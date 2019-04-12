The review is part of the compensation package for landowners and cocoa farmers who agree to cut and replant their Cocoa Swollen Shoot Virus (CSSV) affected cocoa farms under the ongoing National Cocoa Rehabilitation Programme.

The initial treatment grant which was pegged at $106.54 (Ghc552.96) has now been increased to 192.68 (Ghc1000.00) per hectare.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo announced this in honour of the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is on a 3-day working visit to the Western Region.

According to the CEO, out of a total of 1.9 million hectares of cocoa farms surveyed, 315,800 hectares had been affected by the swollen shoot virus disease. Out of this, the Western North Region alone had 214,500 hectares of affected farms.

He, hence, advised landowners and cocoa farmers to allow their infected trees to be cut and replanted with high yielding, early bearing and disease tolerant seedlings for increased and sustainable yield.

The cost of cutting the infected cocoa trees and replanting will be borne by government and COCOBOD. In addition, plantain suckers and economic trees seedlings will be supplied at no cost to the affected farmers.

Mr Aidoo stressed that no chemical can treat an infected cocoa tree unless it is cut and replanted. "Out of every five hectares of a cocoa farm, two hectares are infected.”

He, therefore, urged the farmers to embrace the National Cocoa Rehabilitation Programme to forestall any decline in production output. Adding that “the youth in the farming communities have been engaged in the replanting exercise to create employment for them.”