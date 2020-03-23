According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) had earlier indicated that they have been able to trace about 575 persons who had come into contact with the 24 affected persons in Ghana.

Mr Adadevoh told Accra-based Citi FM that MTN Ghana will continue to assist the exercise.

“Contact tracing is a very scientific process and today we’ve actually been supporting the Ministry of Health and the contact tracing committee to actually help trace people. We have been contacted a few times to support in different ways. There are a variety of ways you can support in such an instance some of which we have available today and some we don’t. There are ways to use artificial intelligence to actually zero in very quickly on people others have come in contact with and that process is very fairly accurate and very fast and allows us to isolate people very quickly and will invariably help in the isolation of the disease over time. Today we don’t have this sophistication working currently but we are looking at ways we can implement a solution around this if possible in a month or so.”

“This will be something we could have done way before this unanticipated situation but it continues to emphasize the need for us to be more sophisticated and when it comes to the technology side,” he added.

Contact Tracing

President Akufo-Addo in his third national address after Ghana recorded its first two coronavirus cases said all persons who may have come into contact with any coronavirus patient will also be tested for the virus.

This is part of measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country and improve the contact-tracing process and make it easier and more effective to tackle the outbreak in the country.

“The Ministry of Health will not only step up its contact tracing efforts but will also see to it that all persons who have been identified as having come into contact with infected persons are tested for the virus. More personal protection equipment is being procured to beef up supplies for our frontline health workers. Fifty thousand additional test kits have been ordered, and are expected in the country very shortly,” the President added.

Coronavirus cases in Ghana hit 24 on Sunday.

Ghana has recorded 24 Coronavirus cases with one death. The Ghana Health Service had disclosed that one of the last three confirmed cases was a person who had come into contact with an infected person.