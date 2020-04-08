According to The Punch, the team came to the country via plane which is operated by Air Peace.

It is reported that the medical team landed around 5:15 pm.

They were received by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian; Executive Director, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, Jacques Liao and some senior officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health amongst others.

The health workers who are expected to spend 30 days in Nigeria are experts in infectious diseases, respiratory illness, intensive care, cardiology, neurology, general surgery and anesthesiology.

The visit of the Chinese medical team had created controversy as the Nigerian Medical Association and groups have opposed the initiative.

But the CCECC which spearheaded the visit explained that the Chinese doctors were coming to treat its staff. The Chinese medical staff will come with their drugs, and equipment to carry out COVID-19 tests on the company’s workers in the country.

In a statement Liao, said the medical team would come with 16-ton test kits, ventilators, disinfection machine, disposable medical masks, drugs, infrared thermometer and other items ordered by the Federal Government.

“All members of the working team have tested negative for COVID-19 and shall commence their stay in Nigeria by spending 14 days in quarantine.”

“The primary purpose of the team is to provide CCECC employees with critical and necessary healthcare assistance. They are also coming with adequate personal protective equipment and medical items for the employees,” Liao added.