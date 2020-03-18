A post on social media announcing the suspension said the move forms part of measures to protect its customers and staff from the virus.

Ghana has so far recorded 7 cases of coronavirus. The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced the seventh case on Tuesday (March 17, 2020).

This was two days after the government confirmed four more cases in addition to the first two cases recorded on Thursday (March 12, 2020).

On Monday, two Italians who were set to enter Ghana were stopped from entering the country.

This is part of Ghana’s effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Europe is currently the epicentre of the virus with more recent deaths recorded in Italy.

“There were two Italians who were coming from the epicentre and as soon as we got confirmation of the details, even though they were in the air, we had to make an arrangement at the airport to ensure that they do not get off the aircraft and that they are returned to their originating destination,” Mr Oppong Nkrumah told journalists Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Ghana has announced that it has suspended routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Ghana.