In that role, Dr Asamoa-Baah will be President Akufo-Addo’s point man for the response effort and will be responsible for pulling together and coordinating all aspects of the response programme by the government.

This was captured in a circular the government released.

Dr Asamoah-Baah, prior to his appointment, was the former Deputy Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

About Dr Anarfi Asamoa-Baah

Dr Asamoa-Baah holds a Master’s Degree in Community Health from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, UK, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine and Surgery (MB.Ch.B) from the University of Ghana Medical School. He also holds Postgraduate Diplomas in Health Planning from Keele University, UK, Health Economics from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland and Health Policy from the University of Wisconsin, USA.

He comes to the job with a suitable wealth of experience including: