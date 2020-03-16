The move, according to him is aimed at checking the spread of the coronavirus in Ghana.

The submission of the emergency legislation to Parliament will be in accordance with Article 21 (4) (c) and (d) of the Constitution.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced this when he addressed the nation on the moves the government has taken to reduce the spread of the pandemic coronavirus after the country recorded for more cases on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

He said, “I have further directed the Minister for Health to exercise his powers, under section 169 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851) by the immediate issuance of an Executive Instrument to govern the relevant measures.”

Currently, Ghana has recorded six confirmed cases of the virus.

The President, hence, announced a ban on public gatherings for four weeks and an indefinite shutdown of all schools and universities across the country.