This was contained in a statement released and signed by the Director-General of the Prisons Service, Patrick Darko Missah on Thursday, March 26, 2020,

According to the statement, the move is in accordance with Article 72 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, upon recommendation of the Prisons Service Council and in consultation with the Council of State, has already in accordance with Article 72 (1) of the Constitution granted amnesty to Eight Hundred and Eight (808) convict prisoners.”

The category of convicts benefitting from the President’s gesture includes first time offenders, seriously ill, inmates on death row commuted to life imprisonment, inmates serving life sentence commuted to 20 years definite term and very old prisoners ranging from 70 years and above.

“The first offenders totalling 783 who have served half of their sentences, 11 seriously ill prisoners, and three aged (very old) prisoners are to be released outright. However, seven prisoners on death row would have their sentences commuted to life imprisonment; while four prisoners serving life sentence will be commuted to 20 years definite term,” the statement added.