According to him, the lockdown will commence in the early hours of Monday, March 31, 2020. The cities include Accra, Kumasi, and Tema.

He announced this when he addressed the nation on Friday, March 27, 2020.

"People in the affected areas must stay at home in the next two weeks. If you must go out, it should be to get essentials, go to the bank or to use a public toilet", Akufo-Addo said,

Adding that "Only persons involved in the food value chain can operate in the market areas."

Establishment of a COVID-19 Fund

In the address, President Nana Akufo-Addo further announced the establishment of a COVID-19 Fund.

He noted that the Fund will be managed by an independent board of trustees chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.

Adding that the fund is established to receive contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable.

How President Akufo-Addo donated his 3 months salary

While the public is expected to contribute to the COVID 19 fund, President Akufo-Addo has taken the lead to donate his three months salary to the fund.

Announcing this donation, he said, "I am announcing tonight the establishment of a COVID-19 Fund, to be managed by an independent board of trustees, and chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, to receive contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable," he said in his address to the nation Saturday evening.

"I have directed the Controller and Accountant General to pay my next three months’ salary, i.e. April, May and June, into this Fund. Let me also thank, from the bottom of my heart, the churches, financial institutions and individuals who have already made donations to help in this fight. God richly bless them,” he added.

Government makes GH₵1 billion available to households and businesses during lockdown

Meanwhile, the government has announced that it will make available GH₵1 billion to households and businesses during the lockdown.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said in his latest address to the nation on the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana and the lockdown of the epicentres in the country.

He said the move is part of bold measures by his administration to mitigate the impact of Coronavirus on businesses and households and to ensure that jobs losses are minimized.

This will be contained in a "Coronavirus Alleviation Programme" the president has tasked the Finance Minister to prepare for the approval of parliament.

He said the "Coronavirus Alleviation Programme" will address the disruption in economic activities, the hardship of our people, and to rescue and revitalize our industries.

"The commercial banks are, in addition, responding to the Bank of Ghana’s 1.5% decrease in the Policy Pate and 2% in reserve requirement with a three billion-cedi (GH¢3 billion) facility, to support industry especially in the pharmaceutical, hospitality, service and manufacturing sectors," the president said.

President Akufo-Addo further announced additional relief, including "extension of the tax filing date from April to June; a two percent (2%) reduction of interest rates by banks, effective 1st April 2020; the granting by the banks of a six (6) month moratorium of principal repayments to entities in the airline and hospitality industries, i.e. hotels, restaurants, car rentals, food vendors, taxis, and uber operators.”

“All other sector credit exposures will be reviewed on a case by case basis; mobile money users can send up to one hundred cedis (GH¢100) for free; and a one hundred percent (100%) to three hundred percent (300%) increase in the daily transaction limits for mobile money transactions," he concluded.