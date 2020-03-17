Jack Ma wants African countries to be ahead in preparation for coronavirus.

Ma announces the donation of 6 million masks, 1.1 million test kits, 60,000 protective suits, and 60,000 protective masks and other materials.

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to oversee the distribution of the medical supplies.

Jack Ma, the richest man in China, has donated 1.8 million test kits, a sizeable amount of protective suits, and face shields to the 54 African countries as part of measures to tame coronavirus on the continent.

Through Jack Ma Foundation, the richest man in China, said: “African countries can absorb the experiences and lessons of various countries, speed up preparations, and prevent problems before they occur.”

In different stages, the donation includes:

Donation of 100,000 masks, 1000 pieces of protective clothing and 1000 protective masks to each of 54 countries in Africa

Donation of 20,000 to each African country Test kits

Immediately cooperate with medical institutions in Africa to provide online training materials for clinical treatment of New Coronavirus.

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to oversee the distribution of the medical supplies to other African countries

“All 6 million masks, 1.1 million test kits, 60,000 protective suits, 60,000 protective masks, and other materials will be sent to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

“The Ethiopian Prime Minister will provide these African anti-epidemic materials Provide help with logistics and distribution, thanks to the Ethiopian government! Thank you Prime Minister Abbey,” the foundation said in a statement.

Across the world, there are more than 142,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 5,393 deaths.

In Africa, over 300 people have been diagnosed with the virus in more than 20 nations and counting.