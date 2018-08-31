Costa Coffee, which Coca-Cola just bought for $5.1 billion, has outlets everywhere from Moscow to Vietnam — here's what they look like

news

On Friday morning US drinks giant Coca-Cola said it was buying Costa coffee from UK company Whitbread for $5.1 billion. This is Coke's first move into coffee beverages – and now it has nearly 4,000 worldwide stores to play with.

It means that Coca-Cola will now be challenging Starbucks in the global coffee-race, with outlets in Europe, Asia and the Middle East (though not the US). Here is a look at some of the variety of Costa outlets:

Costa has branches in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East — here's a map showing where they all are.

Here's a Costa Coffee in Mandaluyon, one of its 16 branches in the Philippines.

Costa has made its way to west Asia, and can be seen in this shopping centre in southern Kazakhstan.

Kazakh Costas use some English text, but also a lot of Cyrillic, the alphabet in which Russian and neighbouring languages are written. This photo shows the large (massimo), medium (medio), and small (primo) sizes. The screens in the background are advertising a coconut mocha.

The UK is Costa's heartland. Here is a picturesque branch on a bridge at the railway station in York.

Costa has 459 stores in China – here's one in Beijing.

Spain has 25 Costas, including this one next to the Sagrada Familia, the church which is Barcelona's top tourist attraction.

Here's a Costa Coffee store underneath a pizzeria in busy Phnom Penh in Cambodia.

There's a Costa tucked away to the side of the World Trade Center in Moscow.

In the distance...Edinburgh's famous castle can be admired from seats outside this Costa on Castle Street.

There's only one Costa in Germany...and it's in Frankfurt.

Legoland Coffee Co in the Legoland theme park in England is run by Costa.

This photo shows the staff at the opening of Vietnam's only Costa, at Da Nang Airport.

A mural dwarfs this Costa in Beirut, Lebanon.

Egypt has 44 Costa branches, here's one in Cairo with the Arabic translation, too.

Sunny Beach is a popular tourist spot in Bulgaria, and Costa have the tourists covered.

And here's a Costa drive-thru at Al Wasl in the United Arab Emirates, with the Emirati flag on top.

The chain has been expanding rapidly, so could well crop up in even more places in future under its now ownership.