Costa Coffee, which Coca-Cola just bought for $5.1 billion, has outlets everywhere from Moscow to Vietnam — here's what they look like

Costa coffee has just been bought by drinks giant Coca-Cola. Here's a slideshow, from the Philippines to Cairo, of some far-flung stores which make up Costa's 3,912 stores worldwide. Coca-Cola joining the coffee market means Starbucks may have to watch their backs...
On Friday morning US drinks giant Coca-Cola said it was buying Costa coffee from UK company Whitbread for $5.1 billion. This is Coke's first move into coffee beverages – and now it has nearly 4,000 worldwide stores to play with.
It means that Coca-Cola will now be challenging Starbucks in the global coffee-race, with outlets in Europe, Asia and the Middle East (though not the US). Here is a look at some of the variety of Costa outlets: