Costa Coffee, which Coca-Cola just bought for $5.1 billion, has outlets everywhere from Moscow to Vietnam — here's what they look like


Costa coffee has just been bought by drinks giant Coca-Cola. Here's a slideshow, from the Philippines to Cairo, of some far-flung stores which make up Costa's 3,912 stores worldwide. Coca-Cola joining the coffee market means Starbucks may have to watch their backs...

  • A Costa branch in Phnom Penh in Cambodia.
    A Costa branch in Phnom Penh in Cambodia.  Google Maps  
On Friday morning US drinks giant Coca-Cola said it was buying Costa coffee from UK company Whitbread for $5.1 billion. This is Coke's first move into coffee beverages – and now it has nearly 4,000 worldwide stores to play with.

It means that Coca-Cola will now be challenging Starbucks in the global coffee-race, with outlets in Europe, Asia and the Middle East (though not the US). Here is a look at some of the variety of Costa outlets:

Costa has branches in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East — here's a map showing where they all are.

Here's a Costa Coffee in Mandaluyon, one of its 16 branches in the Philippines.

A Costa branch in Mandaluyon, Philippines play

A Costa branch in Mandaluyon, Philippines

(Google Maps)


Costa has made its way to west Asia, and can be seen in this shopping centre in southern Kazakhstan.

A Costa store in Almaty, Kazakhstan. play

A Costa store in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

(Google Maps)


Kazakh Costas use some English text, but also a lot of Cyrillic, the alphabet in which Russian and neighbouring languages are written. This photo shows the large (massimo), medium (medio), and small (primo) sizes. The screens in the background are advertising a coconut mocha.

Kazakh Costas use some English text, but also a lot of Cyrillic, the alphabet in which Russian and neighbouring languages are written. This photo shows the large (massimo), medium (medio), and small (primo) sizes. The screens in the background are advertising a coconut mocha. play

Kazakh Costas use some English text, but also a lot of Cyrillic, the alphabet in which Russian and neighbouring languages are written. This photo shows the large (massimo), medium (medio), and small (primo) sizes. The screens in the background are advertising a coconut mocha.

(Youtube /Costa Kazakhstan)


The UK is Costa's heartland. Here is a picturesque branch on a bridge at the railway station in York.

A Costa built into a railway bridge in York train station, UK. play

A Costa built into a railway bridge in York train station, UK.

(Google Maps)


Costa has 459 stores in China – here's one in Beijing.

A Costa coffee in China's capital Beijing, 2013. play

A Costa coffee in China's capital Beijing, 2013.

(Martin Rosenbaum/Flickr)


Spain has 25 Costas, including this one next to the Sagrada Familia, the church which is Barcelona's top tourist attraction.

The Costa (L) facing the famous Sagrada familia church. play

The Costa (L) facing the famous Sagrada familia church.

(Google Maps)


Here's a Costa Coffee store underneath a pizzeria in busy Phnom Penh in Cambodia.

A Costa branch in Phnom Penh in Cambodia. play

A Costa branch in Phnom Penh in Cambodia.

(Google Maps)


There's a Costa tucked away to the side of the World Trade Center in Moscow.

A Costa next to the Moscow World Trade Center. play

A Costa next to the Moscow World Trade Center.

(Google Maps)


In the distance...Edinburgh's famous castle can be admired from seats outside this Costa on Castle Street.

A Costa (L) with views of the famous Edinburgh Castle (R) play

A Costa (L) with views of the famous Edinburgh Castle (R)

(Google Maps)


There's only one Costa in Germany...and it's in Frankfurt.

The menu at the only Costa in Germany, Frankfurt. play

The menu at the only Costa in Germany, Frankfurt.

(Google Maps/Jasroop Kunner)


Legoland Coffee Co in the Legoland theme park in England is run by Costa.

Legoland Coffee Co in the Legoland theme park, Windsor, is run by Costa. play

Legoland Coffee Co in the Legoland theme park, Windsor, is run by Costa.

(Google Maps/Neil Jenman)


This photo shows the staff at the opening of Vietnam's only Costa, at Da Nang Airport.

This photo shows the staff at the opening of Vietnam's only Costa, at Da Nang Airport. play

This photo shows the staff at the opening of Vietnam's only Costa, at Da Nang Airport.

(Costa)


A mural dwarfs this Costa in Beirut, Lebanon.

People jog pas a Costa in Beirut, Lebanon. play

People jog pas a Costa in Beirut, Lebanon.

(Google Maps)


Egypt has 44 Costa branches, here's one in Cairo with the Arabic translation, too.

A Costa in Cairo, Egypt. play

A Costa in Cairo, Egypt.

(Google Maps)


Sunny Beach is a popular tourist spot in Bulgaria, and Costa have the tourists covered.

A Costa storefront in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria. play

A Costa storefront in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria.

(Google Maps)


And here's a Costa drive-thru at Al Wasl in the United Arab Emirates, with the Emirati flag on top.

A Costa drive-thru in Al Wasl, Dubai. play

A Costa drive-thru in Al Wasl, Dubai.

(Google Maps)


The chain has been expanding rapidly, so could well crop up in even more places in future under its now ownership.

Business Insider's local Costa Coffee in London. play

Business Insider's local Costa Coffee in London.

(Tom Murray / Business Insider)


