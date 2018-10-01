Costco, Home Depot, and dozens of other retailers are bucking a major Black Friday trend

news

Black Friday sales' start times have crept forward each year, encroaching on Thanksgiving Day.

This year, nearly 100 retailers, including Costco, TJ Maxx, and Nordstrom, have said they will keep stores closed on Thanksgiving, according to BestBlackFriday.com.

Most retailers told the website that this was because they wanted to give employees time to spend with family.

Black Friday sales' start times have continued to creep forward as retailers look to max out on one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

This has meant that many stores have opened their doors a day before, on the Thanksgiving holiday. This trend started with Sears in 2010, Walmart in 2011, and then Target in 2012.

However, a select group of retailers and mall owners have bucked the trend in recent years by refusing to open their doors early.

According to data gathered by BestBlackFriday.com, nearly 100 retailers will keep their stores closed on Thanksgiving this year. Most retailers told the website that this was because they wanted to give employees time to spend with family.

Here is the full list below: