Schools in the West-African country were to resume on Tuesday after they were closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the education ministry has said this will not happen as scheduled.

A statement from the education ministry said teachers tested positive for coronavirus in Ziguinchor, in the Casamance area, south of the country.

Senegal’s President Macky Sall, according to education officials has now decided to “postpone the restart of classes until a later date, in order to avoid any risk of the virus spreading in schools.”

Senegal has so far recorded 3,739 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak, with 43 deaths.

The West African country was one of the first on the continent to order for the reopening of places of worship and schools. South Africa has also delayed the reopening of schools for a few days.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast has already reopened schools. Teachers and students are tasked in the country to observe strict safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

Ghana on Sunday also announced schools will reopen for final year students of high schools and universities later this month.