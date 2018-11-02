news

Crocs and rapper Post Malone teamed up to create a new limited-edition shoe.

The Croc, which launched on Thursday, sold out in less than a day.

Crocs' popularity with teen shoppers has skyrocketed over the last year.

Rapper Post Malone's Crocs collaboration has sold out less than a day after it launched.

On Thursday, Crocs announced a collaboration with Post Malone and debuted the new Dimitri Clog, along with six custom-designed Jibbitz charms. The limited-edition clog cost $59.99 on crocs.com.

"Amidst his record-setting year, when Post tweeted 'U can tell a lot about a man by the Jibbitz in his Crocs', that really got our attention," Crocs Chief Marketing Officer Terence Reilly said in a statement.

Before the day was over, the new Croc has completely sold out.

The rapper wrote on Instagram: "my first collab with @crocs is SOLD OUT already! go to link in my bio to get updates on future releases."

Crocs' popularity with younger shoppers has skyrocketed recently. According to Piper Jaffray's biannual survey of teen preferences, Crocs now rank 13th out of all footwear brands in teen popularity.

Coming in at No. 13 is a massive jump forward. Last year, Crocs ranked No. 27. In Spring 2017, they languished at No. 38. According to Piper Jaffray, Crocs' mindshare is triple the brand's historical average among teens.

"The most notable brand gainers have been Vans, Adidas, Lululemon and, surprisingly, Crocs," the analysts wrote in the report.

Crocs' dominance is less surprising when situated in the current era of ugly fashion.

"Ugly products have become so ironic that they're now trendy, thanks to designer brands launching their own ugly clothing items," Business Insider's Mary Hanbury reported. "It's an excellent marketing ploy — these unappealing products with large price tags create a backlash and subsequent buzz on social media."

Few brands are as well known for their straightforward, ugly aesthetic as Crocs.

As a result, high-fashion designers have been eager to repurpose the brand as an ironic high-fashion item. Balenciaga's $850 platform Crocs sold out almost instantly. A follow-up Balenciaga Crocs stiletto quickly went viral.