Strategy Crocs' popularity is skyrocketing amongst teens as ugly fashion takes over

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Crocs' popularity is skyrocketing amongst teens, according to Piper Jaffray's biannual survey. The iconic brand is now the 13th most popular footwear brand among teenagers, up from 27th last year.

Crocs are winning over teens.

(Facebook/Crocs)

Crocs are experiencing a teenage renaissance.

The iconic brand's popularity has skyrocketed over the last year, according to Piper Jaffray's biannual survey of teen preferences. According to the report, released on Monday, Crocs now ranks 13th out of all footwear brands in teen popularity.

Coming in at No. 13 is a massive jump forward. Last year, Crocs ranked No. 27. In Spring 2017, they languished at No. 38. According to Piper Jaffray, Crocs' mindshare is currently triple the brand's historical average among teens.

"The most notable brand gainers have been Vans, adidas, lululemon and surprisingly Crocs," analysts wrote in Monday's report.

Balanciaga Crocs.

(Balenciaga)

Crocs' dominance is less surprising when situated in the current era of ugly fashion.

"Ugly products have become so ironic that they're now trendy, thanks to designer brands launching their own ugly clothing items," reports Business Insider's Mary Hanbury. "It's an excellent marketing ploy — these unappealing products with large price tags create a backlash and subsequent buzz on social media."

Few brands are as well known for their straightforward, ugly aesthetic as Crocs.

As a result, high-fashion designers have been eager to repurpose the brand as an ironic high-fashion icon. Balanciaga's $850 platform Crocs sold out almost instantly. A follow-up Balanciaga Crocs stiletto quickly went viral.

However, most teens are not spending hundreds of dollars on Crocs. Scrolling through social media reveals that the average teenagers' appreciation for the brand is often earnest, while simultaneously showcasing the brand's strength as a memeable icon.

Love them or hate them, the Croc brand is strong and instantly recognizable — something teens appreciate. According to Piper Jaffray's report, teenagers are increasingly preferring "brands" over "fashion."

The win comes at a fitting time for Crocs. Fans have decided that October 23, this Tuesday, is National Crocs Day and have been rallying to show the footwear brand support on social media.

