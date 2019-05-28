Brand Africa announces the Top 100 brands in Africa in their 7th annual Brand Africa 100.

Dangote, MTN, Glo and Tusker are among the top admired brands in Africa.

Dangote, MTN, Glo and Tusker are among the top admired brands in the world, according to a new survey by Brand Africa.

Last week, Brand Africa announced the Top 100 brands in Africa in their 7th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands hosted by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in partnership with Geopoll, Kantar and Brand Leadership.

According to the report, "the US sports and fitness mega brand, Nike, retains the overall #1 brand in Africa spontaneously recalled by consumers. South African telecoms brand MTN is the #1 African brand spontaneously recalled brand, while surging Ethiopian brand Anbessa Shoes, at #2, ahead of Nigerian conglomerate, Dangote, which is the #3 most admired brand of African of origin."

Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership, says, “It is disappointing that despite its vibrant entrepreneurial environment, Africa is not creating new competitive brands to meet the needs of its growing consumer market.”

“These rankings are an important metric of and challenge for creating home-grown competitive African brands that will transform the African promise and change its narrative and image as a competitive continent. African brands have an important role in helping to build the African brand.”

Business Insider SSA by Pulse looks at 15 African companies at the top of the most admired brands in the continent:

1. Dangote Group

Industry: Consumer goods

Country: Nigeria

2. MTN

Industry: Telecommunications

Country: South Africa

3. Anbessa

Industry: Apparel

Country: Ethiopia

4. DStv

Industry: Media

Country: South Africa

5. Globalcom

Industry: Telecommunications

Country: Nigeria

6. Shoprite

Industry: Retail

Country: South Africa

7. Tusker

Industry: Alcoholic Beverages

Country: Kenya

8. Safaricom

Industry: Telecommunications

Country: Kenya

9. Amarula

Industry: Alcoholic Beverages

Country: South Africa

10. Mukwano

Industry: Textile

Country: Uganda

11. Econet

Industry: Telecommunications

Country: Zimbabwe

12. Ankara Clothing

Industry: Textile

Country: Ghana

13. Tiger Brands

Industry: Consumer, Non-Cyclical

Country: South Africa

14. Jumia

Industry: Consumer, Non-Cyclical

Country: Nigeria

15. Azam

Industry: Consumer, Non-Cyclical

Country: Tanzania

The Brand Africa 100 rankings are based on a survey among a representative sample of respondents 18 years and older, conducted in 25 countries across Africa.